Nevada Legislature considering bill to create education modernization commission

By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill being considered by the Nevada Legislature would - if passed - make a commission to recommend updates to education statutes and regulations.

SB56, which held its most recent hearing on Feb. 10, would create the Commission on School Modernization which would be made up by superintendents of each school district or their designee.

Among other provisions, the commission would hold its first meeting by Sept. 1, serve without compensation and conduct a study on - and make recommendations - regarding:

• Competency-based education

• Work-based learning

• Career and technical education

• Dual enrollment

• Science, technology, engineering and mathematics and robotics education

• Teacher and support staff pipeline

• Mental and behavioral health

• Pupil discipline

• Accountability

• Preparation of pupils for higher education and vocational training

• Easing the transition of pupils to higher education and vocational training

If approved, the act would become effective July 1 and expire June 30, 2025.

