NAACP, community groups want CCSD officer fired after incident at Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NAACP along with nearly two dozen community groups are demanding reform to school police following a viral video of arrests at Durango High School.

A protest will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Clark County School District Administrative Building, according to the Las Vegas branch of the NAACP and the National Action Network.

The list of demands submitted by the groups to CCSD police in a meeting with Chief Michael Blackeye includes an investigation into the incident from Feb. 9 and the firing of the officer involved, plus reform.

“The video circulating on the internet made my stomach turn,” said Quentin Savwoir, president of the Las Vegas Branch of the NAACP. “Our scholars deserve to be safe and free from the threat of violence from those entrusted to protect them. I expect better from our law enforcement professionals and our community deserves better.”

Savwoir previously said the students’ rights were violated and that the officer involved had been “reassigned.”

