Mirage dolphins relocated to SeaWorld

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three dolphins recently homed on the Las Vegas Strip have moved to San Diego.

Three dolphins at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage -- Karli, Sofi and Osborne -- have officially moved to SeaWorld in San Diego, according to Mirage President Joe Lupo. SeaWorld had originally loaned the dolphins to the habitat.

The care of the dolphins at The Mirage has always been the highest priority for both Hard Rock and MGM. We are returning the dolphins to SeaWorld in San Diego in accordance with Mirage’s contractual commitment to do so when SeaWorld originally loaned these dolphins to The Mirage Dolphin Habitat. We are grateful for their partnership and know they will be in great hands back with SeaWorld which is an accredited zoo providing world-class care that is audited, regulated and certified by independent animal welfare experts. We would like to thank The Mirage and SeaWorld team members for their efforts in this relocation, as well as MGM for its continued involvement in this process.

Joe Lupo, President, The Mirage

The closing of Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage came shortly after The Hard Rock took over the property. Three more dolphins still remain on property.

Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
Secret garden, dolphin habitat to permanently close at The Mirage
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
13-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies following illness at Mirage hotel and casino

Multiple dolphins that had been at the facility for years had died recently, with an original dolphin Duchess dying in January.

