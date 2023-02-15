Man waives preliminary hearing in killing of Nevada teen

Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.
Troy Driver of Fallon is suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager last year has waived his right to a preliminary hearing in justice court, clearing the way for case to move toward trial in Lyon County district court.

Troy Driver’s preliminary hearing had been scheduled to begin this week in Canal Township Justice Court in Fernley. But he signed the waiver filed in court on Tuesday and appeared via a video hookup from the jail Wednesday before Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus, who set the next status hearing for Feb. 27.

A judge determined in December he was competent to stand in trial in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Naomi Irion in March 2022.

Canal Township Justice Court Judge Lori Matheus vacated the hearing in an order on Thursday, along with a Sept. 13 hearing on Driver’s public defenders’ motion to dismiss some of the charges.

Driver faces six charges in addition to first-degree murder, including sexual assault, robbery and destroying evidence. His lawyers have argued he can’t legally be tried in Lyon County for the killing, which occurred in neighboring Churchill County.

Prosecutors maintain he can be tried in Lyon County on all charges because he kidnapped Irion from a Walmart there before he shot and buried her in the desert “all as one continuous course of conduct.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
NAACP, community groups want CCSD officer fired after incident at Las Vegas school
Stoney’s North Forty rendering
Stoney’s North Forty returning to northwest Las Vegas casino
Bruno Mars performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May...
Bruno Mars extends residency on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police investigate overnight homicide in south valley
Teen accused in death of man found near south Las Vegas residence