Las Vegas police warn of scam calls from spoofed LVMPD numbers

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning that people have reported to them that they have received calls from spoofed department phone numbers.

According to LVMPD, “several people have reported receiving strange calls or messages from spoofed LVMPD phone numbers.”

The department is advising that the scam calls are demanding payment for:

• Warrants

• Missed jury summons

• Missed fee for a professional license and threatening suspension for non-payment

Las Vegas police said, “the scammers sound very official and use actual LVMPD employee names while demanding payment to settle the fees or fines and avoid jail.”

Police are advising that LVMPD does not ask for money by phone. .

“If you receive a similar call or message, simply hang up or ignore it.”

LVMPD says that if you have provided payment or believe you are a victim of this scam, contact 702-828-3111 or visit a local police station.

