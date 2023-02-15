Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of stealing from multiple hardware stores.

According to a news release, between January and February of this year, the suspect has committed “runouts” from a hardware store at multiple locations.

Las Vegas police said his thefts have now totaled over $6,000.

According to the release, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 30-35 years old, 5′5-5′8 with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

