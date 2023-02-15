Las Vegas approves development plan for new library in Historic Westside
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a development plan for a new library in the valley.
According to a tweet from the city of Las Vegas, the new library will be located in the Historic Westside on the west side of Martin L. King Boulevard near Mount Mariah Drive.
The library will be part of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.
