Las Vegas approves development plan for new library in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a development plan for a new library in the valley.

According to a tweet from the city of Las Vegas, the new library will be located in the Historic Westside on the west side of Martin L. King Boulevard near Mount Mariah Drive.

#lvcouncil approved a site development plan for a new @LVCCLD library on the west side of Martin L. King Blvd. near Mount Mariah Drive. pic.twitter.com/kgr46fAqWB — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 15, 2023

The library will be part of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

