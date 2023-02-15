Golden Knights take win streak into game against Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against the Anaheim Ducks during an NHL...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against the Anaheim Ducks during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - San Jose Sharks (17-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-18-4, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas has gone 32-18-4 overall with a 6-7-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights are 28-2-1 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose is 2-8-6 against the Pacific Division and 17-26-11 overall. The Sharks have a 5-6-6 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Golden Knights won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has 30 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Sharks: Kaapo Kahkonen: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Las Vegas sees snowy Valentine’s Day in parts of valley
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during...
Golden Knights’ Mark Stone undergoes back surgery
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts to get the puck past Dallas Stars...
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in Pete DeBoer’s return to Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) plays against the Florida Panthers during an...
Stars play the Golden Knights following Pavelski’s 2-goal showing