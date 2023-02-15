Golden Knights take win streak into game against Sharks

(AP) - San Jose Sharks (17-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (32-18-4, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas has gone 32-18-4 overall with a 6-7-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights are 28-2-1 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose is 2-8-6 against the Pacific Division and 17-26-11 overall. The Sharks have a 5-6-6 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Golden Knights won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has 30 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Sharks: Kaapo Kahkonen: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

