Forecast Outlook- 2/14/2023

The rain and snow are moving out, but the cool north wind will continue into your Valentine’s Day evening. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for Southern Nevada.

A strong cold front brought snow showers and 60+ mph wind gusts around parts of the Las Vegas Valley earlier today. As the storm moves off to the east tonight, there is the slight chance of a few isolated rain/snow showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. By daybreak tomorrow, skies clear out which will set us up for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. The strongest wind will be during the morning with gusts still pushing 40 mph.

We’ll see less wind for the rest of the week with some clouds passing through at times. Thursday is at 51° with a forecast high of 54° on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. We’ll be off to a milder start early next week with highs holding in the mid 60s.

