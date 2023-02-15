Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent dispute between neighbors resulting in a shooting near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pamplona Street.

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX5 a fight broke out between two people in the neighborhood and that’s when one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the person who is being described as an adult victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

No other details were provided at this time.

