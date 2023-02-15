Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting in Spring Valley

Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting in Spring Valley
Dispute between neighbors leads to shooting in Spring Valley
By Cody Lee
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:40 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating an apparent dispute between neighbors resulting in a shooting near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Pamplona Street.

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX5 a fight broke out between two people in the neighborhood and that’s when one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the person who is being described as an adult victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

No other details were provided at this time.

