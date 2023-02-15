Bruno Mars extends residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruno Mars has added more shows to his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Park MGM, Bruno Mars extended the Las Vegas series by adding six additional shows in May and June.

Park MGM says Bruno Mars will now host shows at the Dolby Live theater on May 24, 27, 28 and 31. He will also have shows on June 2 and 3.

We have exciting news for you Hooligans! The @Brunomars Live in Las Vegas residency at #DolbyLive continues with new concert dates added this May & June 🎸 Tix will be on sale Friday, February 17 at 10AM.

🎟️: https://t.co/A0km6copId pic.twitter.com/Z6r2vuEnms — Park MGM (@parkmgm) February 15, 2023

TIckets for the additional shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/2780176?venueId=376930

