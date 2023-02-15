Bruno Mars extends residency on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruno Mars has added more shows to his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to Park MGM, Bruno Mars extended the Las Vegas series by adding six additional shows in May and June.
Park MGM says Bruno Mars will now host shows at the Dolby Live theater on May 24, 27, 28 and 31. He will also have shows on June 2 and 3.
TIckets for the additional shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/2780176?venueId=376930
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.