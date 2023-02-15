‘Bark in the Park’ dog event happening this weekend at Henderson park

‘Bark in the Park’ dog event happening this weekend at Henderson park
‘Bark in the Park’ dog event happening this weekend at Henderson park(City of Henderson)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This Saturday is offering a dog’s day out as the annual “Bark in the Park” event is returning to a Henderson park.

According to a news release, “Bark in the Park” will return for its 17th event on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cornerstone Park. The event is running from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say there will be plenty of dog-friendly activities, including:

  • HPD K-9 Demonstrations
  • Dog agility course
  • Interactive games for you and your pet
  • Pup cup station (while supplies last)
  • Dog hydration and splash-and-play area
  • Photo opportunities

The city notes that dog adoptions will also be available during “Bark in the Park” event. Henderson Animal Care and Control will be on-site to help anyone looking to find their new four-legged friend.

For more information on “Bark in the Park,” visit cityofhenderson.com

