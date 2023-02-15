‘Bark in the Park’ dog event happening this weekend at Henderson park
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This Saturday is offering a dog’s day out as the annual “Bark in the Park” event is returning to a Henderson park.
According to a news release, “Bark in the Park” will return for its 17th event on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cornerstone Park. The event is running from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Organizers say there will be plenty of dog-friendly activities, including:
- HPD K-9 Demonstrations
- Dog agility course
- Interactive games for you and your pet
- Pup cup station (while supplies last)
- Dog hydration and splash-and-play area
- Photo opportunities
The city notes that dog adoptions will also be available during “Bark in the Park” event. Henderson Animal Care and Control will be on-site to help anyone looking to find their new four-legged friend.
For more information on “Bark in the Park,” visit cityofhenderson.com
