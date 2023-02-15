‘Bark in the Park’ dog event happening this weekend at Henderson park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This Saturday is offering a dog’s day out as the annual “Bark in the Park” event is returning to a Henderson park.

According to a news release, “Bark in the Park” will return for its 17th event on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Cornerstone Park. The event is running from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say there will be plenty of dog-friendly activities, including:

HPD K-9 Demonstrations

Dog agility course

Interactive games for you and your pet

Pup cup station (while supplies last)

Dog hydration and splash-and-play area

Photo opportunities

The city notes that dog adoptions will also be available during “Bark in the Park” event. Henderson Animal Care and Control will be on-site to help anyone looking to find their new four-legged friend.

For more information on “Bark in the Park,” visit cityofhenderson.com

