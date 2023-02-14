William Hill says sports betting app still down Tuesday in Las Vegas

A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - William Hill on Tuesday said its phone sports betting applications are still down on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the company said that “towards the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, our William Hill Nevada sports betting platform experienced an unforeseen technical issue that took our Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and William Hill Nevada apps and our retail sportsbooks offline.”

On Tuesday, the company said that while its retail sportsbooks are “currently back up and operating,” the issue impacting William Hill’s phone apps is yet to be resolved.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Monday said in a statement that it was aware of the issue and staff were investigating.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is aware of the issue and Board Agents from the Enforcement and Technology Division are currently investigating the matter.”

In the Tuesday update, William Hill apologized for the “frustration and inconvenience” that the issue has caused customers.

The company says its team has been “aggressively working to bring the platform back to full functionality as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

