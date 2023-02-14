‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 gets return date

Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso(Colin Hutton | Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) -- The show so many love to love is returning in March.

It was announced Tuesday that the third season of “Ted Lasso” will debut on Wednesday, March 15.

“Moving to its new weekly Wednesday premiere, ‘Ted Lasso’ marks the first Apple TV+ series to launch mid-week,” a press release for the series stated.

The sitcom, starring Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team, returns with a storyline in which “the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League.”

A teaser for the new season also dropped in Tuesday, set to the song “I Still Believe” by Frank Turner.

The critically acclaimed series has won multiple awards Emmy Awards for outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Sudeikis.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

