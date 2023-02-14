Derek Carr officially released by Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Quarterback Derek Carr has officially been released by the Raiders.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Carr has officially been released. The move makes Carr a free agent.

Carr’s agent said they wished Raiders luck, saying Carr is moving “onward and upward.”

We wish the @Raiders the best of luck. This is the tough part of this business. That’s the point; it’s just business. Time now to reset for both sides. Derek chooses to hold on to many good memories and friendships, without any ill will. That’s who he is. Onward and upward. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited/Tim Younger (@YoungerAssoc) February 14, 2023

Carr recently visited the Saints but had a no-trade clause.

The Raiders confirmed the move Tuesday afternoon, providing the below statement from head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler:

“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years. Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future.”

