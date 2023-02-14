Report: $153 million wagered on Super Bowl LVII in Nevada

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany,...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. $153 million was wagered in the state of Nevada on Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says a total of $153.2 million was wagered in the state of Nevada on Super Bowl LVII.

That amount marks a dip from 2022, which saw $179 million wagered on LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinatti Bengals.

“Unaudited figures show a sports book of $11,287,594 was recorded on wagers totaling $153,183,002. This resulted in a hold percentage of 7.4%,” said Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick.

He added the board looks forward to hosting the Super Bowl next year, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Costco gas generic
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sports bettors frustated after William Hill app still down on Monday
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

Latest News

Some Las Vegas sports bettors left in limbo after William Hill app goes down
Some Las Vegas sports bettors left in limbo after William Hill app goes down
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
William Hill says sports betting app still down Tuesday in Las Vegas
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Shane Steichen watches warm-ups before an NFL football game,...
Colts hire Shane Steichen, Eagles OC and former UNLV QB, as their head coach
Jeremiah’s journey to Super Bowl LVII
Jeremiah’s journey to Super Bowl LVII