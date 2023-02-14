New NDOC director: ‘Only way the agency can go is better’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a new leader of the Nevada Department of Corrections, rehired as the leader of NDOC as Nevada’s prison system remains under intense scrutiny. The former director resigned after a high-profile prison escape. Monday, FOX5 sat down for a one-on-one interview with James Dzurenda on how he plans to turn things around.

Back in September, convicted killer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera broke out of Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs. It was several days before the Department of Corrections even knew he was gone. He was ultimately arrested after about a week on the run at a Las Vegas bus depot with a ticket out of the country. Ultimately, the head of NDOC, Charles Daniels, lost his job. Governor Lombardo has chosen a familiar face to replace him. Dzurenda, the former director of the Nevada Department of Corrections from 2016 to 2019, has been re-appointed to the post.

“Only way the agency can go is better,” Dzurenda told FOX5. Dzurenda explained the escape of an inmate, putting a life-size dummy in his bed and using battery acid to get out of his cell, is something that never should have happened.

“First of all, it is hard to believe but the second thing is to me, shows that they did not follow basic training... You are trained your very first day as a correction officer, you look for living, breathing flesh when you do your counts,” Dzurenda contended.

Even if training of correctional officers had failed, the prison itself should have prevented an escape according to Dzurenda but fencing was faulty.

“You have a facility that was built on the side of a mountain, the water that comes down there erodes under the fences,” Dzurenda stated. Dzurenda said those issues are now being addressed to ensure an escape never happens again.

“Right now, it is just stressing and doing retraining of the staff. That is just one piece and really going over the procedures re-educating on what the basic training is,” Dzurenda added.

Since accepting the position and doing analysis of what the department needs, Dzurenda sees the biggest issue as staffing.

“The rural area facilities like Ely and Lovelock right now they are at 45 and 50 percent vacancies... I don’t know how they are even running those facilities as well as they are, so my staffing is a big deal,” Dzurenda explained.

Dzurenda revealed there is money to hire, and they are now beginning a big recruiting push using private companies.

“What they will do is they will find those companies that are going out of business or laying off and they target those employees to try and recruit them to come over to Nevada,” Dzurenda stated.

Dzurenda also wants to allow more people into the prisons to work with offenders’ families, volunteers, and even successful ex-cons to prepare them for reentry into society because 90 percent of the population will one day be released.

“If we do not do this correctly, then you are going to see increased victimization when they get out into the community, so what I do has to work... I know how to get it there and I will get it there,” Dzurenda promised.

Dzurenda biggest goal is to bring Nevada prisons up to national accreditation standards.

Dzurenda is also behind a bill in front of the legislature to bring tablets that don’t connect to the internet to all prisoners so that could call guards for help, monitor mental health, and even access the law library, something you will already find in most prisons across America.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.