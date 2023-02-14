New Clark County foster care funding will go to some families but not all just yet

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 100 young ones are currently at Clark County’s Child Haven foster care facility waiting for a place to call home.

“We are getting those reports from Child Haven and from our foster care systems,” said Clark County commissioner Justin Jones. “So again, it is on our minds, so it is going to be a priority as we go into the next fiscal cycle.”

The priority to get more funds to foster parents has been on Clark County commissioners’ minds and has made this possible for some.

The county received $500,000 from the state in American Rescue Plan Funds that will go towards young adults transferring out of foster care.

“If you have two parents at home, they are going to be the ones that help you transition into adulthood but kids in foster care are in foster care because they don’t have that kind of a resource,” said Jones.

$1.2 million will go to foster parents caring for kids with special medical needs.

“There are lots of kids that are a little more difficult to handle whether they are medically fragile or they have had some substance abuse issues,” said Jones.

While there is now more funding for some, funding is still needed for all foster parents.

“What really shocked us is for a traditional foster family, the compensation per day was in the range of 20 dollars,” said Jones. “Everything is going up in price.”

Jones shared how soon could we see more money in the hands of those traditional foster families.

“Well definitely this year,” said Jones. “We are going into the cycle right now and those funds will be available no later than June of this year.”

If interested in becoming a foster parent and attending an information session click here.

