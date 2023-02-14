New Clark County foster care funding will go to some families but not all just yet

New Clark County foster care funding will go to some families but not all just yet
New Clark County foster care funding will go to some families but not all just yet(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 100 young ones are currently at Clark County’s Child Haven foster care facility waiting for a place to call home.

“We are getting those reports from Child Haven and from our foster care systems,” said Clark County commissioner Justin Jones. “So again, it is on our minds, so it is going to be a priority as we go into the next fiscal cycle.”

The priority to get more funds to foster parents has been on Clark County commissioners’ minds and has made this possible for some.

The county received $500,000 from the state in American Rescue Plan Funds that will go towards young adults transferring out of foster care.

“If you have two parents at home, they are going to be the ones that help you transition into adulthood but kids in foster care are in foster care because they don’t have that kind of a resource,” said Jones.

$1.2 million will go to foster parents caring for kids with special medical needs.

“There are lots of kids that are a little more difficult to handle whether they are medically fragile or they have had some substance abuse issues,” said Jones.

While there is now more funding for some, funding is still needed for all foster parents.

“What really shocked us is for a traditional foster family, the compensation per day was in the range of 20 dollars,” said Jones. “Everything is going up in price.”

Jones shared how soon could we see more money in the hands of those traditional foster families.

“Well definitely this year,” said Jones. “We are going into the cycle right now and those funds will be available no later than June of this year.”

If interested in becoming a foster parent and attending an information session click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Clark County declares state of emergency after pipeline leak leads to shut down in Southern...
Nevada governor declares emergency after pipeline leak leads to shutdown in Southern California
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Las Vegas sports bettors frustated after William Hill app still down on Monday
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
Records: Man in New York U-Haul ‘rampage’ had stabbed brother in Las Vegas
Babies urgently in need of foster homes in Clark County
Clark County offering virtual info sessions to become foster parent
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) President/CEO Steve Hill, NFL Commissioner...
Las Vegas ‘on the clock’ as city prepares to host Super Bowl for first time