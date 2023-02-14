Mob Museum offering free admission to Nevada residents on Tuesday
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is offering free admission to Nevada residents on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
According to a news release, the free admission day is in celebration of the museum’s 11th anniversary.
The Mob Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Nevada residents must show an ID to enjoy free admission, according to the museum.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.