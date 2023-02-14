Mob Museum offering free admission to Nevada residents on Tuesday

By Caitlin Lilly
Feb. 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is offering free admission to Nevada residents on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

According to a news release, the free admission day is in celebration of the museum’s 11th anniversary.

The Mob Museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nevada residents must show an ID to enjoy free admission, according to the museum.

