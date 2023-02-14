Man suspected of shooting at cars near Southern California highways

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:57 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at cars near two Southern California highways over the weekend, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday following reports that a man was pointing a handgun at pedestrians and firing at vehicles near the intersection of Interstate 5 and State Route 119 in Kern County.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not immediately identify a possible motive.

One person received a minor, unspecified injury and did not seek medical attention, the statement said.

The suspect, who was not named, also shot into an unoccupied vehicle, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Costco gas generic
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
Las Vegas sports bettors frustated after William Hill app still down on Monday
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Latest News

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US
Out of respect for everyone involved, the police department is asking the public for prayers...
Student dies after accidental shooting in school parking lot, Texas police say
The Pentagon confirmed some details about the object on Monday.
Object shot down in Canada was small, metallic, officials say