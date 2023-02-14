Man accused in fatal stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop, police say

Justin Bell
Justin Bell(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has been arrested in connection to a January murder that left another man stabbed to death near a bus stop in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Justin Bell, 27, was arrested Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with help from the FBI, Henderson and North Las Vegas police, according to a news release.

On Jan. 15, officers responded to a bus bench near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard at about 8:51 p.m. Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s office identified him as David Anthony Cary. According to the coroner’s office, Cary’s cause of death was a stab wound to the torso. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation by LVMPD indicated the victim had been in a physical altercation with the suspect, later identified as Bell. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim and left the scene before officers arrived.

Bell was taken into custody on Feb. 13, according to authorities.

He is being held in jail without bond. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, records show.

