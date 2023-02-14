Las Vegas ranked as ‘dream city’ for Americans to move to, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is apparently a highly sought-after destination for people to move to, according to a new report.

Real estate website, Home Bay, says it surveyed 1,000 Americans on their experience with moving in the past year.

Based on Home Bay’s findings, Las Vegas came in at number 4 regarding of a “dream city” that people would like to move to.

According to the website, 15% said they would prefer to move to Las Vegas if money were no object.

The findings indicated that the below five cities are the most sought after destinations for a “dream city” to relocate to:

Los Angeles, CA — 19%

Atlanta, GA — 18%

Austin, TX — 17%

Las Vegas, NV — 15%

Miami, FL — 15%

To view the full report, visit: https://homebay.com/moving-trends/

