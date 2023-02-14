Over 14K without power as storms move into Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reporting that Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International is at a ground stop on Tuesday as storms have moved into the area.

Residents across the Las Vegas Valley have reported seeing snow flurries as the storm starts to pick up speed.

As of about 12:25 p.m., over 14,000 people were reportedly without power, according to NV Energy’s outage map.

Ethel M Chocolates also advised on Facebook that its “Lights of Love” display in the Cactus Garden was closed as of 12:30 p.m. However, the venue instructed guests to check back on the Facebook page “around 4 p.m.” for an update on Tuesday night’s event.

