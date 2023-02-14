Jeremiah’s journey to Super Bowl LVII

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Jeremiah Golden is far from your typical 10-year-old. With a passion for sports and the mental capacity of Albert Einstein, this boy genius quickly caught the attention of the nation after a video of him interviewing raiders wide receiver Devante Adams went viral.

Born with neurological issues, Jeremiah was told he would not be able to participate in contact sports from an early age, which sparked his interest in the broadcast side of things.

Once the video of Jeremiah interviewing Devante Adams went viral, his life began to change – garnering a following on social media and making guest appearances on daytime television talk shows.

Jeremiah’s talents took him all the way to Super Bowl LVII and Fox5 was able to capture the entire journey.

