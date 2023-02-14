Clark County Fire Department to hold live fire exercises Feb 15, 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department is advising the public they will hold a series of training exercises Wednesday and Thursday at their training center - 4425 West Tropicana Ave.

Smoky conditions near the facility may happen.

The class of 92 rookie firefighters undergoing training will participate in the exercises from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The training involves setting a series of fires inside a large, walk-in shipping container so trainees can learn about fire behavior and the threat posed by flashover conditions.

The group of students makes up the largest academy in the Fire Department’s history.

