Clark County ends emergency declaration after gas pipeline issue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County ended an emergency declaration after a California gas pipeline experiences a fuel transmission issue.

The declaration was issued after the Kinder Morgan pipeline in California was temporarily shut down. The pipeline was fixed by Saturday, but the temporary declaration led to panic buying of gasoline across the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County released the following statement:

Clark County today lifted its emergency declaration related to the Kinder Morgan fuel transmission issue. It is our understanding that deliveries of fuel from this pipeline are occurring to retailers across our region, though some catch-up is likely occurring. Clark County officials will continue to monitor the situation without the emergency declaration in place. We are grateful for the partnership with local, state, and federal agencies as well as with our business community. In particular, the coordination with and support from the Governor’s Office and our federal delegation was paramount. By working together, we helped to ensure that Clark County residents as well as those in Nye and Lincoln counties had every available voice and solution at the table to navigate through what could have been a very challenging situation.