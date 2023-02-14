CCSD superintendent calls for review of use of force policy following incident at Las Vegas high school

CCSD superintendent calls for review of use of force policy following incident at Las Vegas...
CCSD superintendent calls for review of use of force policy following incident at Las Vegas high school(FOX5)
By Cody Lee and Joe Vigil
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara ordered a complete review of the district’s police and its use of force policy.

His order follows a FOX5 report on Friday showing a disturbing incident involving students and police just outside Durango High School.

Dr. Jara put out a statement Monday afternoon:

FOX5 viewers sent us the video last week at Durango High. A CCSD officer ended up slamming one student to the ground.

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction

CCSD police said on Friday the incident stemmed from an investigation regarding a report of a firearm near one of our schools--and this was being investigated.

One student who was cuffed told me an officer said he was jaywalking. Another told FOX5 reporter Joe Vigil he was about to record the incident on his cell phone when a CCSD officer approached him and placed him in cuffs. We are told both of those students were released without any charges.

FOX5 has made several attempts to get answers from CCSD police about this. Our news team left a couple of voicemails and text messages Monday.

One of the questions FOX5 is inquiring about is the status of the police officers. Are they working? Are they on leave while there’s an investigation? FOX5 doesn’t know.

We also asked for an interview with the chief. We’re hoping to hear from him but so far we have not.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Clark County declares state of emergency after pipeline leak leads to shut down in Southern...
Nevada governor declares emergency after pipeline leak leads to shutdown in Southern California
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Costco gas generic
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location

Latest News

Inside look at how Community Ambulance responds to 911 calls on Las Vegas Strip
Answering the call: Inside look at how Community Ambulance responds to 911 calls on Las Vegas Strip
New Clark County foster care funding will go to some families but not all just yet
New Clark County foster care funding will go to some families but not all just yet
Las Vegas sports bettors frustated after William Hill app still down on Monday
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Monday, Feb. 13,...
Records: Man in New York U-Haul ‘rampage’ had stabbed brother in Las Vegas