CCSD superintendent calls for review of use of force policy following incident at Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara ordered a complete review of the district’s police and its use of force policy.

His order follows a FOX5 report on Friday showing a disturbing incident involving students and police just outside Durango High School.

Dr. Jara put out a statement Monday afternoon:

“In light of the recent incident near one of our schools, I have spoken with and I am directing Clark County School District Chief of Police Mike Blackeye to conduct a complete review of the Department’s Use of Force policy and protocols. The relationship between our police officers and students must be one of mutual respect for the inherent dignity of every person and respect for the laws and policies that govern all of us. Because of our actions, the children of our community and their families must believe that they will be respected, treated with dignity, and safe while at our schools or interacting with our employees. Anything less is simply unacceptable.”

FOX5 viewers sent us the video last week at Durango High. A CCSD officer ended up slamming one student to the ground.

CCSD police said on Friday the incident stemmed from an investigation regarding a report of a firearm near one of our schools--and this was being investigated.

One student who was cuffed told me an officer said he was jaywalking. Another told FOX5 reporter Joe Vigil he was about to record the incident on his cell phone when a CCSD officer approached him and placed him in cuffs. We are told both of those students were released without any charges.

FOX5 has made several attempts to get answers from CCSD police about this. Our news team left a couple of voicemails and text messages Monday.

One of the questions FOX5 is inquiring about is the status of the police officers. Are they working? Are they on leave while there’s an investigation? FOX5 doesn’t know.

We also asked for an interview with the chief. We’re hoping to hear from him but so far we have not.

Check back for updates.

