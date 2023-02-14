Authorities seeking help with cold case that happened about 50 miles south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is looking for information from the public regarding a cold-case homicide from more than 30 years ago.

On Dec. 12, 1989, a female homicide victim was found on Old Temple Bar Road near White Hills Road in Mohave County, about 50 miles south of Las Vegas. She had no clothing and had been stabbed to death near the place she was found, authorities said.

In December of 2022, DNA results positively identified her as Marina Ramos, who was last seen in August 1989 near Bakersfield with her daughters, Elizabeth and Jasmin Ramos.

Authorities say Ramos was last seen with a Hispanic male, known only as Fernando, in a black SUV driving to where the man lived in Ontario, California.

The MCSO released a composite sketch of Fernando. The daughters, who are also missing, would now be 34 and 33 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.

