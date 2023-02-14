Answering the call: Inside look at how Community Ambulance responds to 911 calls on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A call rings into dispatch at Community Ambulance and the first responders are off. A unit posted near The Strip heads toward Las Vegas Boulevard.

It’s a medical call on the north end of The Strip. The crew weaves their way to the Wynn.

“I’m just going to park behind the engine. They’re already up here,” David Monson with Community Ambulance said.

Security is waiting for them. Inside the crew finds an elderly woman suffering from heart complications. Quickly they took her out of the lobby and lift her into the back of an ambulance.

“Thanks guys,” one paramedic said. “Be safe. Hope you feel better ma’am.”

This year Community Ambulance is responsible for all the estimated 30,000 911 calls along The Strip.

Under the Clark County contract, ambulance providers must respond to calls in under 12 minutes 90% of the time.

“This is not a test you can underperform in,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.

However, the data shows AMR and MedicWest haven’t met the requirement.

As of two years ago the two providers, owned by the same ambulance corporation Global Medical Response, responded to about 83% of 911 calls in the county.

In 2023 Community Ambulance responds to 52% of calls.

The change came because Naft said Global Medical Response was not hitting the 90% mark. It has led to substantial fines.

“It cannot just be about the financial penalty,” Naft said. “It’s got to be about actually holding you accountable.”

So in November, for the second straight year, Clark County awarded Community Ambulance more territory.

“Ever since we’ve had an opportunity to serve the county, our compliance has never dipped below 93 or 94 percent,” Community Ambulance Senior Director Glen Simpson said.

Community Ambulance has served the Las Vegas community for 25 years but has only responded to 911 calls since 2016.

Simpson said they’ve managed to meet the response times because of their staff.

“If we can equip our people to effectively and efficiently do their job, then they’re going to go out there and shine,” Simpson said.

However, a nationwide paramedic shortage is the main reason AMR said they’ve struggled. They don’t believe the latest coverage changes solve the problem.

“We’ve already been through one redistricting process,” AMR and MedicWest Regional Director Michael Johnson said. “It largely had a minimal effect on the system.”

Johnson presented his concerns to commissioners in November and asked for more time to figure out a different solution.

“If we’re going to change the system, let’s change it to the system that’s going to work for all the stakeholders, including the community,” Johnson said.

FOX5 reached out to the company to interview Johnson or someone else from Global Medical Response for this story.

Simpson said Community Ambulance’s local leadership, three-day work weeks and paying for EMTs to go to paramedic school has helped them only grow.

Since gaining the extra territory, Simpson said they’ve hired more than 60 new paramedics and EMTs.

Now they are tackling the tough task of responding to calls on The Strip.

“I think too often we get caught in this, ‘well this is how it’s always been done’ mentality,” Simpson said. “We’ve really tried to think outside the box.”

When responding on The Strip, sometimes the most difficult part is getting to the call.

“With people walking across the street and things like that you have to be very defensive when it comes to driving here on The Strip,” Monson said while driving down Las Vegas boulevard.

More than 30 Community Ambulance units roam the county at one time. There are now four posts around The Strip.

“Understanding the little back roads on the strip and where to get around,” Simpson said. “It’s a skill set our employees have, and they build up to be able to get to these locations.”

Simpson said they’re coming up with ideas to improve responding to the unique area. That includes ideas like placing a paramedic closer to resorts in a smaller vehicle so responses can be quicker than ever.

“Is there an opportunity with the national shortage of paramedics that we’re able to be more strategic on where we place paramedics,” Simpson said. “Where maybe that paramedic wouldn’t be aboard an ambulance but would be able to rendezvous in a response vehicle.”

Every day it’s a race against time with life-or-death consequences.

Commissioners will meet in April to review how the changes to the area response are going. They could adjust again based on the statistics.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.