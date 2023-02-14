Alejandro Fernández announce 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández is set to bring his upcoming AMOR y PATRIA 2023 tour to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Fernández’s U.S. tour “will feature an all new show celebrating Fernández’ love of music, family and his native Mexico.”

The release says Alejandro will be joined on stage by his son, Alex Fernández.

Promoters shared that Fernández will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 15 and 16.

“I’m excited to return to the U.S. to celebrate Latino culture through my music,” said Alejandro Fernández. “I’ve put together a totally new show. I can’t wait to see my fans and sing all our favorite songs together. Y que viva Mexico!”

The release says a portion of the tour’s proceeds will support Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com

