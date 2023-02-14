2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two lucky visitors are having a memorable Valentine’s Day after hitting jackpots on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, at about 11 p.m. Monday, Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Paris Las Vegas.

The company says Fleischmann was in town visiting her cousins, who she says are her good luck charms.

After playing for one hour, Caesars said Fleischmann landed the jackpot and plans on using the winnings to renovate her home and add to her travel fund.

In addition, at about 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, the company says another guest, who was not identified, hit a $219,000 jackpot playing slots at Caesars Palace.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.