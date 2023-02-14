2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip

2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip
2 jackpots totaling over $347K hit in under 12 hours on Las Vegas Strip(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two lucky visitors are having a memorable Valentine’s Day after hitting jackpots on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, at about 11 p.m. Monday, Linda Fleischmann of California won $128,070 after hitting a major progressive jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow Poker at Paris Las Vegas.

The company says Fleischmann was in town visiting her cousins, who she says are her good luck charms.

After playing for one hour, Caesars said Fleischmann landed the jackpot and plans on using the winnings to renovate her home and add to her travel fund.

In addition, at about 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, the company says another guest, who was not identified, hit a $219,000 jackpot playing slots at Caesars Palace.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Costco gas generic
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Volunteers needed for 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas
Las Vegas sports bettors frustated after William Hill app still down on Monday
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

Latest News

FOX5 Special Report: Dating on the Spectrum
‘Dating for All’ course offered to people on the spectrum in Las Vegas
Some Las Vegas sports bettors left in limbo after William Hill app goes down
Some Las Vegas sports bettors left in limbo after William Hill app goes down
Composite sketch of "Fernando"
Authorities seeking help with cold case that happened about 50 miles south of Las Vegas
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
William Hill says sports betting app still down Tuesday in Las Vegas