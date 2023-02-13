“What Happens Here... Stays Here” slogan turns 20 years-old during Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The famous and infamous “What Happens Here... Stays Here” Las Vegas campaign turned 20 years old in 2023, having debuted 20 years ago on Super Bowl Sunday.

The iconic phrase was created by duo Jeff Candido and Jason Hoff in 2003 when two advertising creators in their twenties working for R&R Partners were assigned a tall task for a tourism campaign for the LVCVA: create a slogan for visitors to the Entertainment Capital of the World-- without blatant references to gambling, excessive drinking, partying or other excesses that were too taboo for television audiences at the time.

“You can’t really show everything that people do in Vegas on TV or TV commercials, at least not back then. Jeff and I remember having a conversation: ‘How do we tell stories without showing them?’ We started writing scripts about people talking about their night, and what they did without showing it. And that was just something that felt very authentic to us,” Hoff said. He still has the notepad with the phrase scribbled for reference.

“We had it, And we tried to beat it. And we kept coming back to it,” Candido said. “When you see the aftermath of a night on the town, in Vegas, you piece the story together in your head. And it’s way better than anything we could show or come up with in our own heads,” he said.

When the campaign pitch was given to higher-ups at the LVCVA at first, Candido remembers a far-from-exuberant reception with plenty of skepticism. “It was scary. No one immediately said, ' Oh my God. We gotta go make this!’ It was like, ‘Oh... this is honest,’” he said.

The LVCVA purchased a half-time ad for Super Bowl XXXVII, but then-NFL executives pushed the racy ad down to a slot in a pre-game show. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman remembers the public war of words.

“We couldn’t even pay a tremendous amount of money to have an ad without even gambling in it about Las Vegas during half time. We whetted each other pretty good,” Goodman said, once believing Las Vegas would never have an NFL team. “Look how wrong [they were]. They’re our partner now,” he said.

The phrase stuck-- and keeps on going.

The LVCVA embraced, pivoted away from and would return to the phrase over the course of two decades. Stunts included a “confession” box for tourists on the Las Vegas Strip, or a “presidential pardon” for naughty behavior for visitors arriving at the airport.

Within the past two years, the LVCVA debuted a new campaign with homage to the old phrase: What Happens Here, Only Happens Here.”

The duo of creators said they don’t make money off of any royalties from the phrase, as many may believe-- but Candido calls it a “conversation starter” when others bring up the slogan in conversation.

“I’m definitely proud of it... I just hope that it remains a sentiment that people feel when they go there,” Hoff said.

“It’s a destination for that sort of state of mind,” Candido said.

Why does the line resonate with people two decades later?

“It’s a truthful line. We rarely ever get to write something so truthful,” Hoff said.

