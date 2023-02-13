U2 ad during Super Bowl promotes show at new MSG Sphere in Fall 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII U2 debuted a new ad confirming the group’s concert at the new MSG Sphere this Fall.

The 15-second ad shows a massive sphere hovering over cities and then eventually making its way to the Las Vegas Strip. The sphere is depicting the spherical-shaped venue that’s slated to open come September.

“The Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2′s music is going to be all over the walls,” said the rock band members.

The announcement comes with confirmation that Larry Mullen Jr. will take time out to undergo and recuperate from surgery in 2023.

The shows will see Larry and the band welcome drummer Bram van den Berg who will be sitting in to join Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton onstage at MSG Sphere.

Fans around the globe can register here to receive more information regarding show dates and on sale details once they are announced.

The full-length trailer announcement can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.