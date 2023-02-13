U2 ad during Super Bowl promotes show at new MSG Sphere in Fall 2023

U2 ad during Super Bowl promotes show at new MSG Sphere in Fall 2023
U2 ad during Super Bowl promotes show at new MSG Sphere in Fall 2023(U2)
By Cody Lee
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII U2 debuted a new ad confirming the group’s concert at the new MSG Sphere this Fall.

The 15-second ad shows a massive sphere hovering over cities and then eventually making its way to the Las Vegas Strip. The sphere is depicting the spherical-shaped venue that’s slated to open come September.

“The Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery and U2′s music is going to be all over the walls,” said the rock band members.

The announcement comes with confirmation that Larry Mullen Jr. will take time out to undergo and recuperate from surgery in 2023.

The shows will see Larry and the band welcome drummer Bram van den Berg who will be sitting in to join Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton onstage at MSG Sphere.

Fans around the globe can register here to receive more information regarding show dates and on sale details once they are announced.

The full-length trailer announcement can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County declares state of emergency after pipeline leak leads to shut down in Southern...
Nevada governor declares emergency after pipeline leak leads to shutdown in Southern California
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
natural gas pipeline
Clark County: Leak in gas pipeline shouldn’t impact Las Vegas fuel availability immediately
Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Ghost at Animal Foundation
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes

Latest News

Beyonce recibe el premio a mejor álbum de música dance o electrónica por "Renaissance" en la...
Beyoncé adds 2nd Las Vegas show
Walk Church
MORE Motivational Moment: Renew Your Mind
Dam Short Film Festival
Dam Short Film Festival returns in person
Attorney Michael Lafia from Dimopoulos Law Firm sits down to talk about the Big Game this...
Dimopoulos Law Firm talks Big Game Coverage, Commercial & Predictions