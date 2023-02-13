Raiders’ Derek Carr turns down trade offer to Saints, source says

AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during the flag football...
AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr turned down a trade offer from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New Orleans Saints, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly.

That person said Carr wouldn’t accept a pay cut to help finalize the deal, and the Saints were the only team interested in making a trade with the Raiders. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Given those circumstances and Wednesday’s deadline for the Raiders to trade or release Carr, it appears Las Vegas will cut the veteran quarterback. If the Raiders keep him on their roster, they will owe him $40.4 million in guaranteed money over the next two years.

He indicated Feb. 2 that being released and hitting the free-agent market was his preferred route, saying then he wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause.

Carr visited the New Orleans Saints last week, according to three sources with knowledge of the trip.

Carr, 31, played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217), but without a playoff victory. The Raiders benched him with two games remaining this season, partly because Carr was struggling and partly because they would owe him the guaranteed money if he got hurt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County declares state of emergency after pipeline leak leads to shut down in Southern...
Nevada governor declares emergency after pipeline leak leads to shutdown in Southern California
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Danny Conn, 62.
North Las Vegas police looking for missing 62-year-old man
Ghost at Animal Foundation
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates as he scores the game-winning...
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs wins FedEx NFL Player of the Year award
AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during the flag football...
Raiders’ Derek Carr to visit Saints on Wednesday, sources say
Rams RB Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot on Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 4, 2023.
NFL player wins more than $500K on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) as Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill...
Josh Jacobs expects to begin talks with Raiders this week