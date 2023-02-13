Prosecutors to seek death penalty against man accused in death of Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against a man who is accused in the death of a Las Vegas police officer.

According to court records, a notice of intent to seek the death penalty was filed on Feb. 9 for Tyson Hampton.

The 24-year-old man is accused in the Oct. 2022 shooting death of Truong Thai, 49, a 23-year veteran with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Hampton is accused of fatally shooting Officer Thai as he and another officer were responding to a domestic disturbance call last October. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Thai suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and died at Sunrise Hospital.

Thai, who had been with the department since 1999, was assigned to LVMPD’s South Central Area Command.

Prosecutors said in October that Hampton fired 18 shots before driving away from the scene and the man’s girlfriend’s mother was wounded during an exchange of gunfire between him and police.

Hampton was arrested several blocks away shortly after the shooting, not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, authorities said.

