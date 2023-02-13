Pipeline repaired after leak causes state of emergency in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency. This, after a leak in a California gas pipeline that supplies unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in Southern Nevada.

Kinder Morgan, an energy infrastructure company, announced operations resumed Saturday afternoon.

The leak was detected on Thursday.

The declaration allows Nevada to receive federal resources and waivers as it deals with the pipeline.

However, Governor Lombardo says although the pipeline has resumed successfully the state of emergency will be in effect until “fuel transportation and supply” turns to normal.

“They’ve repaved their pipeline and what they’re going to have to do now is get the flow going back through the pipe and continue testing it all of our pipelines come from Arizona so we got to make sure it’s filling up our stations here and our trucking in town a lot of our stations were empty yesterday with people grabbing fuel,” said John Olsen, he owns a company Pipeline Dogs that sniff out leaks from pipelines.

He’s worked all over the country and says frequent testing of leaks is important and necessary.

“Anything from a pinhole to a garden-size hose hole to a full-on hole in the pipe so this pipeline above ground and they were able to see gasoline on the ground itself because they were elevated,” said Olsen.

The leak happened in Long Beach, California. Kinder Watson said pipelines and valves have been isolated. But with all this happening, it didn’t stop locals from lining up.

In Clark County, officials tweeted to local residents asking them to conserve fuel and avoid panic buying.

But unfortunately, that wasn’t the scene. Friday night several gas stations were sold out like the Smiths on Sunset Road.

“We heard about the broken pipeline and that it’s because gas prices going through the roof they’ve already gone through the roof,” said Olsen.

“It’s depressing because it was going down and here we are paying more again,” said Olsen.

Drivers say they’re not only gassing up but also are seeing prices go up.

During a state of emergency priced gouging is prohibited.

He’s urging Nevadans to refrain from panic buying.

As we’re getting back to normal.

“We’re still kind of short on fuel where it’s gonna take a while for the independent truck drivers to take it to every gas station that’s empty,” said Olsen.

To file a complaint on suspected price gouging click here.

