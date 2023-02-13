Nevada among least educated states, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Nevada is among the least educated states in the country.

According to WalletHub, Nevada reportedly comes in at #44 in terms of starts that are the least educated in the United States.

In order to complete the study, WalletHub says it compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

Based on the findings, Massachusettes came in at number one on the side of most educated states. On the contrary, coming in at number 50, West Virginia is said to be the least educated state.

According to WalletHub, the most educated states are as follows:

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. Connecticut

4. Vermont

5. Colorado

6. New Jersey

7. Virginia

8. New Hampshire

10. Utah

On the opposite side, the least educated states are as follows, according to the study:

41. Texas

42. New Mexico

43. Kentucky

44. Nevada

45. Oklahoma

46. Alabama

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. Mississippi

50. West Virginia

To view the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/most-educated-states/31075/

