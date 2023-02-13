Man’s body found in south Las Vegas Valley home after fire

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:13 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate a house fire in south Las Vegas Valley after a body was found in the home.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said homicide detectives were called to the scene after a man’s body was discovered in the house once the fire was extinguished Saturday night.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded to a two-story house around 7:15 p.m. after receiving multiple calls from people who said the whole structure was ablaze and it was unclear if anyone is inside.

Crews could not get inside the house right away due to the strength of the fire. But once they got inside the house, a man was found dead.

Authorities said the name and age of the man and the cause of death weren’t immediately known.

