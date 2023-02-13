Las Vegas sports bettors frustated after William Hill app still down on Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many Las Vegas sports bettors have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration after the William Hill app is still down on Monday.

People across the valley were greeted by an error message when they tried to open the William Hill app on Sunday afternoon. The issue continued into Monday as well, with one Twitter user posting, “This should never happen for this amount of period smh”

This should never happen for this amount of period smh — Edwin Montan (@EdwinMontan23) February 13, 2023

The company provided updates on Twitter throughout the night to advise sports bettors that they were “aware of an issue affecting users in NV.”

At about 8:06 p.m. Sunday, William Hill posted that it was “currently in the process of settling all Super Bowl wagers.”

We are currently in the process of settling all Super Bowl wagers. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/vHOcn8fnt9 — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) February 13, 2023

Unfortunately, as of Monday afternoon, users were still not able to access the app.

William Hill posted an update at about 10:34 a.m. Monday stating that its “team is aggressively working to restore full functionality to the William Hill Nevada app.”

Our team is aggressively working to restore full functionality to the William Hill Nevada app. We understand how frustrating this is for our guests, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are moving quickly to resolve the problem. Thank you for your continued patience. https://t.co/qHbfQXAAVR — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) February 13, 2023

In a statement Monday afternoon, a representative for the Nevada Gaming Control Board provided the below statement:

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is aware of the issue and Board Agents from the Enforcement and Technology Division are currently investigating the matter.”

FOX5 has reached out to both William Hill for comment but has yet to hear back from the company.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.