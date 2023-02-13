Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in an armed robbery of a gas station.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at a gas station near the 8100 block of S. Maryland Parkway.

Police say that the suspect entered the gas station, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the victim,

According to police, the individual is described as a Black male adult, 18-25 years old, 5′7, thin build.

During the crime, police say he was wearing a gray “Hustler” sweatshirt with red long sleeves and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

