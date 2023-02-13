Las Vegas ‘on the clock’ as city prepares to host Super Bowl for first time

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) President/CEO Steve Hill, NFL Commissioner...
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) President/CEO Steve Hill, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.(R&R Partners)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The countdown has begun.

Las Vegas is the host city of Super Bowl LVIII. At a press conference at the Super Bowl LVII Media Center at the Phoenix Convention Center Monday, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee was handed the first official Super Bowl LVIII football, marking the handoff from Phoenix to Las Vegas.

Those gathered on stage to commemorate a successful Super Bowl LVII and usher in Super Bowl LVIII at the one-year-out mark included:

  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
  • Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo
  • Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee President CEO Sam Joffray
  • Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Executive Host Committee Steve Hill, President/CEO, LVCVA
  • Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Executive Host Committee Chair Maury Gallagher, Executive Chairman of the Board, Allegiant Air
  • Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Executive Host Committee Co-Chair Sandra Douglass Morgan, President, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs
  • Jay Parry, President and CEO, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee
  • Michael Bidwell, Owner, Arizona Cardinals
  • David Rousseau, Board Chair, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee
  • Larry Fitzgerald, Executive Board Chair, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee.

“Las Vegas knows how to do big events,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “It was less than a year ago that we were there for the 2022 NFL Draft, and we had the Pro Bowl just a week ago. They have done an extraordinary job at understanding how we want to present the NFL in that community, and more importantly, how to do it Las Vegas-style.”

“We are very cognizant that we have one opportunity to get the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas right,” said Steve Hill, President/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “We are going to work very hard, and we have an exceptional team. We’ve been working to do this for 60 years, so we are excited about the opportunity and are excited about the team we have put together in Las Vegas to make this happen.”

After the reveal, the Super Ball began its journey from Phoenix to Las Vegas, where it will be featured at events and celebrations around the destination leading up to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

The LVCVA and Las Vegas Raiders were invited by the National Football League to collaborate on a bid to host Super Bowl LVIII and were approved by the 32 clubs in 2021.

With an estimated total economic impact of more than $500 million based on previous Super Bowls, Super Bowl LVIII will significantly benefit the greater Las Vegas area and the entire State of Nevada through direct spending, additional tax dollar generation, increased room occupancy, and job creation

In addition to hosting Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas hosted the NFL Pro Bowl and NFL Draft in 2022 and the NFL Pro Bowl Games in 2023.

Additional facts about the Super Ball can be found here.

The full list of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee members can be found here.

For more information on Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and opportunities to participate, click here.

