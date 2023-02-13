Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot.

According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.

🎉 WOW! A player at the @Bellagio won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots! Help us congratulate this lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/MUSeoLaBan — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) February 13, 2023

The guest hit the jackpot while playing slots at the Bellagio.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.