Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:58 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot.

According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.

The guest hit the jackpot while playing slots at the Bellagio.

No further information was provided.

