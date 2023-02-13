Forecast Outlook-2/12/23

Unsettled & Colder Temperatures On The Way
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM PST
A low that slid down the coast of California over the weekend is moving inland overnight.

The system could produce some overnight wind gusts and showers with some light drizzle possibly making into Clark County.

Monday will be quiet for most of the day with mostly sunny conditions.

By the evening a cold core low slips into the Las Vegas area.

That system will trigger strong enough wind gusts that a high wind watch is already in effect for Tuesday.

The system could also produce some light rain in the valley and snow at higher elevations.

The biggest change will be the temperatures.

Our daytime highs will drop from 10 to 15 degrees starting Tuesday.

The below seasonal numbers will stick around through Friday, then warm up a bit on the weekend but will still run a few degrees lower than normal.

