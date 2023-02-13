Details of homicide victim released in Mohave County investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released an update on a 2022 homicide case they are investigating.

On Dec. 4, 2022, deputies responded to a call of human remains being found in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road.

Investigators found a tarp inside a large pile of debris containing the remains of a man who has yet to be identified.

Silver necklace, ring, lighter. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Performance Fishing Gear (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Durango Red boots (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The man was wearing size 11-11 ½ Durango Rebel boots, a Professional Fishing Gear t-shirt dark in color and blue jeans size 39W and 34L.

He had a silver link-style necklace, a silver ring and a silver watch with a metal-style band. However, the brand is not known.

A Bic lighter was located with a novelty cover of a cell phone with “Fishing is calling you.”

The victim had a tattoo of the name Chase with the date 5/13/??, the last two numbers are illegible, authorities said.

He is described as being between 6′ to 6′4″ tall, between 200 to 220 pounds and in his late 40s to early 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Williams at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

