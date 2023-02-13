Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More gas pumps are coming to a Costco location in Henderson.

The expansion of the gas station was announced in notices that were attached to the pumps at the location on St. Rose. FOX5 saw the announcement posted on Feb. 12.

According to Costco’s notice, as a result of the work to expand the pumps, the location will see closures on four separate days: March 17, March 28, April 5 and April 6.

The notices do not specifically state how many additional pumps will be added.

The company did note in the flyers that the warehouse will remain open during the closures.

