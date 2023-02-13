Cold Storm for Valentine’s Day

Big weather changes are on the way for Tuesday as a cold storm dives in from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures drop, the wind picks up, and we have the chance for some snow to mix in for parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

We’ll start out dry early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 40s and 30s around the Las Vegas Valley. Shower chances pick up during the afternoon with the potential for some snowflakes to mix in for parts of the Las Vegas Valley. The neighborhoods with the best chances will be around the far west and far south valley. Areas like Summerlin and Anthem will be prime spots to see some snowflakes.

It will be a brief window for precipitation. The latest forecast data is showing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday having the best opportunity for showers. The best chance for some snow to mix in will be during the afternoon. Along with the showers, gusty wind will be picking up with gusts to 50 mph around the Las Vegas Valley. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures will be hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll keep the wind on Wednesday with more sunshine in the mix. Temperatures stay chilly with highs in the mid to low 50s. We’ll keep it on the cool side for most of the week as high temperatures hold in the 50s through Saturday. We finally look to return into the 60s as we head into Sunday and Monday.

