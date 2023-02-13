Clark County offering virtual info sessions to become foster parent
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anyone who has an interest in becoming a foster parent can now sign up for free virtual information sessions through the Clark County Department of Family Services.
While the demand is still high for foster parents, virtual information sessions are being held to help learn about foster care and its requirements.
Those interested can learn more at the website.
