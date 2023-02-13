All KC Pet Project dog adoptions are free, thanks to Chiefs Derrick Nnadi

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has decided to pay for all of the adoptions for dogs who became...
Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has decided to pay for all of the adoptions for dogs who became available for adoption on Sunday or before. (Photo: KCTV)(WCTV)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:47 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win in a unique way that he hopes will help Kansas City area shelter pets.

The Chiefs D-lineman is teaming up with the Ziwi pet food company to sponsor all dogs at KC Pet Project, making all dog adoptions there free. Those adopting those animals will also receive free swag bags, Nnadi announced following the Super Bowl.

Click here to see all KC Pet Project adoptable dogs.

Click here to see more about the Derrick Nnadi Foundation and Ziwi.

KC Pet Project released the following statement following Nnadi’s tweet:

KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that KC defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi, and Ziwi Pets are choosing to celebrate the win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!

We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick Nnadi and ZIWI with so many dogs finding their homes, and now all 264 dogs that are available for adoption are sponsored by them until they are adopted. ZIWI is also providing swag bags with all dog adoptions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
Clark County declares state of emergency after pipeline leak leads to shut down in Southern...
Nevada governor declares emergency after pipeline leak leads to shutdown in Southern California
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Danny Conn, 62.
North Las Vegas police looking for missing 62-year-old man

Latest News

Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Grand Prix expected to grow Formula 1 popularity in America
Las Vegas Grand Prix expected to grow Formula 1 popularity in America
Classroom generic
Nevada among least educated states, study says
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station
Las Vegas police look for suspect in armed robbery of gas station