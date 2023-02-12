Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.

Ernster said the man advanced on the officers. One officer deployed a Taser and the other fired shots that struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released. They were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Ernster said the officers were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County declares state of emergency after pipeline leak leads to shut down in Southern...
Nevada governor declares emergency after pipeline leak leads to shutdown in Southern California
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
natural gas pipeline
Clark County: Leak in gas pipeline shouldn’t impact Las Vegas fuel availability immediately
Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Is it safe? Ozempic being used for fast weight loss at Henderson clinic
Ghost at Animal Foundation
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes

Latest News

Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
FILE - Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with mass shooting at Louisiana nightclub
The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
Suspected drunken driver plows Porsche into home, police say
At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000