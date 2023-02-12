North Las Vegas police looking for missing 62-year-old man

Danny Conn, 62.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man last seen Saturday.

Danny Conn was last seen around 9 a.m. Feb. 11 near his home near the 3300 block of Decatur Boulevard. Conn is described as a Caucasian male, 6′1″ and 200 lbs with short grey hair and blue eyes. Conn was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, blue hooded sweater, black pants and a black baseball cap.

NLVPD said Conn suffers from dementia, thyroid disorder and high blood pressure. Anyone with information on Conn is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.

